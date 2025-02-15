Kenyan Blinky Bill reminisces Bongo hip-hop’s golden era at Sauti za Busara

Zanzibar. Kenyan musician and producer Bill Sellanga, better known as Blinky Bill, has expressed his admiration for the golden era of Bongo hip-hop, acknowledging it as a significant influence on his musical path.

The artiste shares, "Old school hip-hop artistes like Professor Jay and others, they were so inspirational to me," recalling the impact of the era’s lyricism and storytelling, something he says is missing, “The new school hip-hop mixes a bit of pop, which is cool, and I enjoy it.”

In a nostalgic moment, he sings a few lines from "Nikusaidiaje" and "Inaniuma Sana" by Juma Nature.





While he appreciates the evolution of "There was something about Tanzanian music back then that I miss, or rather, I just don’t know where to find it anymore," he adds.

The "Get That Paper" hitmaker, celebrated for his unique sound that fuses futuristic African beats with funk, hip-hop, pop, electronica, and jazz, is among the artistes gracing this year’s Sauti za Busara music festival in Zanzibar.

Marking his second appearance on the festival’s stage, following his debut in 2019.

On Saturday, February 15, the energy at the Sauti za Busara festival soared to new heights as he took the stage in Fumba Town, delivering a genre-defying performance that left the audience in awe.

The music extravaganza, now in its 22nd edition, continues to be a key platform for showcasing African musical talent.

Reflecting on his journey since his last appearance at the festival, Blinky Bill shares, "I didn’t have my band like I do now. This year’s stage is different… I didn’t perform in Fumba Town then. I feel like tomorrow we will go even higher—it has lifted me up."

He emphasises his artistic approach, saying, "My music is a mix of many genres… There's jazz, hip-hop. This js because I’ve travelled a lot, and when I make music, I want it to have something extra, something unique—you won’t hear the usual sound."

Sauti za Busara 2025 is in full swing, bringing together incredible African talent under the theme of peace

The second day of Sauti za Busara has been packed with vibrant performances from artistes across the continent.

Sharing the stage with Blinky Bill were South African experimental group uKhoikhoi, Tanzania’s The Zawose Queens, and later in the evening, Congolese-Tanzanian sensation Christian Bella is set to take over in Stone Town, 17.2 kilometres away from Fumba Town.

The festival, which kicked off on February 14, 2025, has attracted thousands of music lovers to Zanzibar, celebrating diverse African sounds under the theme of peace.