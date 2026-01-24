Khaby Lame closes $900M brand deal, sets new benchmark for content creators

Global TikTok icon Khaby Lame has turned a new page in his meteoric rise, closing a landmark business deal worth nearly one billion dollars, sets a new standard for digital creators worldwide.

On January 23, 2026, the world’s most-followed TikToker finalised the sale of a major stake in his core operating company, reportedly valued between $900 million and $975 million to Hong Kong’s Rich Sparkle Holdings.

The blockbuster agreement grants the acquiring firm exclusive commercial rights to the Khaby Lame brand for the next three years, transforming his influence into a fully structured global business with long-term strategic direction.

Known for his signature deadpan expressions and hilarious takedowns of overcomplicated “life hacks,” Khaby became a worldwide sensation without saying a single word.

Now, his brand is evolving far beyond viral content into a scaled business empire.

A key feature of the deal is the planned creation of an AI-powered digital twin of Khaby Lame, an artificial intelligence version of the star that can create content in multiple languages, expand his presence across new platforms, and unlock livestream commerce opportunities.

This means brands could potentially use his likeness and signature silent humour in global campaigns without his physical presence.

Insiders say this AI integration could redefine how digital celebrities engage audiences and brands pushing the boundaries of what creator-driven entertainment can achieve.

This historic transaction marks a major moment for the creator economy. It shows that individual digital stars can now achieve valuations once reserved for major entertainment studios, underscoring the evolving power of social media influence in global business.