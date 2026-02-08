Mama C turns Busara night into a lesson on timeless artistry

Unguja. At 75, Charlotte Hill O'Neal, fondly known as Mama C proved that age is no barrier to commanding the stage, delivering one of Sauti za Busara’s most engaging late-night performances yesterday on February 7.

Backed by a full live band, she sang with clarity and warmth, drawing the audience closer from her opening notes.

There was no sense of nostalgia in her delivery. Instead, her voice carried purpose, presence and a steady strength that kept festivalgoers fully engaged.

Her set flowed effortlessly between music and message.

While she took moments to speak directly to the crowd sharing reflections, encouragement and life lessons, each return to song came with renewed intensity.

The balance between conversation and rhythm gave the performance emotional depth, while the groove ensured the crowd remained on its feet, responding with steady applause and cheers.

Speaking after her performance, Mama C said she still finds joy and surprise in her ability to perform at such a demanding level.

“I’m 75. It surprises me that I can still do things like that,” she said. “I get so much enjoyment out of working with young people. I love it.”

For Mama C, collaboration across generations is more than artistic exchange.

She described it as a responsibility to create space for younger artists to grow, be seen and gain confidence.

“When artistes are considered, they gain confidence in what they say and what they do,” she said. “That’s why art, music and visual projects are so important. They light up young people’s spirit and let them shine.”

Behind her continued strength, Mama C pointed to a deeply personal source of support, her husband, with whom she has shared nearly 57 years of marriage.

“He gives me courage. He gives me permission to let my light shine,” she said. “I’m a warrior woman, a warrior of peace.”

Her reflections extended beyond her own journey to the wider role of artists in society.

Addressing both current and future generations, Mama C urged musicians to recognise the power of their voices, not only to entertain, but to influence change.

“It’s important to spread love all over the world, to plant seeds of love and watch them grow,” she said.

She explained that love remains a recurring theme in music because of its central place in human connection.

“Artists always talk about love because it’s the most important thing on the planet,” she said. “That’s the treasure artists must remember to share, to build unity among brothers and sisters around the world.”

Mama C also stressed the importance of art as a space for self-discovery and cultural preservation, encouraging artists to remain grounded in their traditions even as they experiment creatively.

“It’s good to discover ourselves through art. It’s good to honour our traditions,” she noted.

Beyond celebration and expression, she highlighted the responsibility artistes carry to address social issues affecting their communities, including economic hardship, gender-based violence, and violence against women and children.

According to her, music and poetry often succeed where everyday conversations struggle.

“In regular conversations, people are not always confident to talk about the things that need to change,” she said. “But we can do it through poetry, through hip-hop, through music.”

She added that consistent artistic engagement with such issues can help shape public dialogue and even encourage faster action from decision-makers.

Mama C’s Busara appearance was more than a late-night performance.