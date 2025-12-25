Mbosso, Harmonize, Marioo lead with songs that dominated 2025

Dar es Salaam. Despite a fan boycott sparked by the October 29 curfew, Tanzanian music maintained its strong presence throughout 2025, led by consistent performances from Marioo, Harmonize and Mbosso.

From viral dance challenges to timeless love songs, Bongo Flava artistes created a soundscape that defined moments, shaped moods, and kept fans hitting replay every single day.

Whether you were at a wedding, on a bus ride, scrolling TikTok, or navigating a breakup, there was always a 2025 anthem waiting to match your emotions.

Spotify Wrapped finally revealed the songs that dominated streams across the country, confirming what music lovers already felt in their bones: 2025 was a year of unmatched creativity, fierce competition, and unforgettable melodies.

Mbosso leads the pack with a national anthem

Topping the list is Mbosso with his chart-shattering hit “Pawa.” The track didn’t just perform well; it became a movement.

From coastal towns to urban centres, ‘Pawa’ was the soundtrack of countless love stories.

The song’s warm melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and Mbosso’s signature romantic delivery made it irresistible to fans of all ages.

It anchored wedding entrances, filled radio countdowns, and inspired endless acoustic covers online. If 2025 had a heartbeat, many would argue it sounded like ‘Pawa’.

Abigail Chams and Harmonize deliver a cross-generational hit

Coming in second is a collaboration that surprised many but delighted even more, ‘Me Too’ by Abigail Chams and Harmonize.

The blend of Abigail’s youthful charm and Harmonize’s strong vocal identity created a track that felt fresh yet emotionally grounded.

It became one of Spotify’s most-shared songs, especially among younger fans.

Harmonize returns with a message of healing

Harmonize’s emotional single ‘Furaha’ secured the third position, track where he explores true contentment versus fleeting pleasure (raha), realizing genuine happiness comes from within and often in a loving relationship, contrasting outer shows of joy with inner peace, making it an uplifting song about finding real joy.

After facing one of the most challenging years of his career, the song felt like a reset, listeners connected deeply with its sincerity, keeping it in heavy rotation both online and on airwaves.

Marioo extends his winning streak

Marioo’s ‘Nairobi’, featuring Bien, claimed the fourth spot, strengthening his reputation as a powerhouse hit maker.

The track became a regional favorite, particularly in Kenya, where its infectious melody resonated across clubs, radio stations, and social media trends.

Marioo has proven repeatedly that he knows how to craft tunes that travel, and 2025 was yet another chapter in his ongoing streak of dominance.

Fifth place went to D Voice and Mbosso through their soulful collaboration ‘Tunapendana’, Barnaba followed closely with ‘Salama’, a track celebrated for its lyrical maturity and emotional depth.

The top list rounded out with Marioo’s ‘Wangu’ Darassa’s ‘Looking for Love’, Marioo’s ‘2025’ and the powerful combination of Ibraah and Harmonize on ‘Dharau’

If one thing has become clear, it’s this: 2025 was a year ruled by Tanzanian melodies.