Memory of Princess Mumbi: Reimagining Africa’s future through science fiction

Imagine an African future where science fiction is not just about robots, destruction or saving the world, but also friendship, laughter and the small moments that make life worthwhile.

That is the world Swiss-Kenyan filmmaker Damien Hauser explores in Memory of Princess Mumbi, a science-fiction film set in 2093 that places human relationships at the centre of its futuristic setting.

“What I often enjoy most about science-fiction films is the first act, when we are introduced to the world and simply spend time getting to know the characters,” he says.

“Essentially a hangout movie set in the future" is how he describes his vision.

Behind the film’s imaginative setting is a personal story of grief. Hauser began developing the project after his brother died, initially turning to filmmaking as a way to find distraction and rediscover joy.

The experience eventually shaped the film’s exploration of memory and the moments people hold on to.

“When we look back on a bad day, we often remember only what went wrong and overlook all the small, beautiful moments that were also there,” Hauser says.

Through Princess Mumbi, he explores how hardship and happiness can coexist, encouraging audiences to recognise the beauty in everyday experiences.

Beyond its personal themes, the film contributes to a wider conversation about representation in African cinema.

Hauser believes African filmmakers should not be confined to stories about poverty, conflict and suffering. While these remain important subjects, he argues that the continent deserves room for imagination, romance, humour and adventure.

“If African pain becomes our only cinematic output, we risk reducing ourselves to our struggles,” he says.

Born in Zurich in 2001 to a Swiss father and Kenyan mother, Hauser grew up in Switzerland while maintaining a connection to Kenya. His film offers an alternative vision of African storytelling, imagining a futuristic continent without relying on familiar narratives of crisis.

Despite its futuristic setting, Memory of Princess Mumbi relies on human connection. Hauser says Kenyan actors brought authenticity, humour and local cultural references to the production.

Improvisation became central to the process, with scenes sometimes unfolding naturally as the camera continued rolling. The production accumulated approximately 44 hours of footage, which the team later shaped into a coherent story.

For Hauser, believable characters matter as much as the imagined world around them.

Advances in technology, including artificial intelligence, are creating new possibilities for independent filmmakers. However, Hauser remains cautious about the ethical implications and the potential impact on creative work.

“I will always work with real actors and scripts written by real people,” he says.

He began making short films at seven, studied film at SAE between 2016 and 2020, and later worked in commercial production. In 2024, he founded his production company, Hauserfilm.

Memory of Princess Mumbi premiered at Venice days before travelling internationally through film festivals. Hauser describes it as the first Kenyan production selected for Venice Days, helping bring attention to the project and its eventual theatrical release in East Africa.

For Tanzanian audiences, the film offers an opportunity to experience African science fiction rooted in familiar human emotions while imagining a future decades away.

“I am very excited to see how Tanzanian audiences connect with the film,” Hauser says.