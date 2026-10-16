Zanzibar Spice Boys crowned champions in Brazil

Zanzibar Spice Boys, a team comprising players aged 12 and 13, have won the Silver Cip tournament in Brazil after thrashing Amora Sports 6-1 in the final on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The victory capped an impressive campaign for the young Zanzibar side, which demonstrated its attacking strength and resilience throughout the competition.

Zanzibar Spice Boys began their group-stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against Juventude Sports before recording a convincing 5-0 victory over Minas Gerais. They lost their final group match 4-2 to Soccer Pro.

However, the team bounced back emphatically in the knockout stages, crushing Alcateia Novo Horizonte 10-0 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Silver Route 3-1 in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

Beyond winning the trophy, the tournament offered the young players an opportunity to gain international exposure, experience different cultures and build confidence while exploring opportunities to develop their footballing talents beyond familiar surroundings.

The team's participation was also intended to strengthen relationships and communication between Zanzibar, Tanzania and Brazil, potentially creating opportunities for long-term cooperation.

Before the final, the Zanzibar Spice Boys delegation was hosted by Ribeirão das Neves Mayor Tulio Raposo, who welcomed the visitors and shared a meal with them.