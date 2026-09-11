Miss Tanzania journey begins with new chapter under Lamata

The journey to crown a new Miss Tanzania has officially begun, with Lamata Village Entertainment unveiling a new chapter for the national beauty pageant.

The 2026 edition was officially launched in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, September 10, bringing together former and current beauty queens, including Beatrice Alex and Prisca Lyimo, fashion designers, members of the entertainment industry, Lamata Village representatives and government officials.

The new era comes under the leadership of filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Leah “Lamata” Mwendamseke, who formally took over the management of Miss Tanzania earlier this year.

Speaking at the launch, Lamata said she was excited about the new direction, stressing that the competition would look beyond simply finding beauty queens.

“I’m super excited to start this new chapter for Miss Tanzania. Beyond looking for winners, Miss Tanzania is about a journey towards creating positive change in society,” Lamata said.

Under the theme “Beauty for Positive Change,” the 2026 competition is being positioned as more than a beauty contest, with leadership, culture, intelligence, tourism and community impact taking centre stage.

The competition will cover seven zones, with auditions running between September and November before 21 finalists are selected for the national stage.

The finalists will undergo 21 days of leadership training, cultural excursions, media coaching and community service as part of their preparation for the final.

The journey will also be documented through 34 broadcast episodes, giving audiences a closer look at the contestants, their regions, culture, fashion and tourism attractions.

The grand finale is scheduled for December 12, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

For previous titleholder Tracy Nabukeera, the new chapter represents a welcome development for the pageant.

“I’m happy to see Miss Tanzania starting a new journey, and it is in safe hands. It has reached the right place. I wish I could be a contestant right now, but I can’t wait to pass the crown to the next queen,” Tracy said.

Beyond the competition, Miss Tanzania 2026 will also introduce a social impact initiative through the Lamata Foundation, which has committed TSh450 million towards supporting 100 high-performing students from economically disadvantaged families.

The initiative will provide four years of private secondary education alongside mentorship, leadership development and talent-building opportunities.

With the new structure, Lamata Village is seeking to reposition Miss Tanzania as a platform where beauty connects with purpose, giving contestants opportunities to grow as leaders while creating a wider impact in their communities.