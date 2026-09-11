Medical doctor granted bail over alleged assault of traffic officer









Dar es Salaam. Internal medicine specialist Dr Conrad Kahyoza has been granted bail after appearing before the Kinondoni District Court and denying a charge of assaulting a traffic police officer.

Dr Kahyoza is alleged to have assaulted traffic officer F.8886 SGT Andrew on September 8, 2026, at about 7.30am along Bagamoyo Road in Makongo while the officer was carrying out his duties.

Reading the charge on Thursday, September 10, State prosecutor Irene John said Dr Kahyoza was charged under Section 243(d) of the Penal Code, Cap 16, as amended.

Dr Kahyoza denied the charge after it was read to him before Kinondoni District Court resident magistrate Jacqueline Rugemalila.

The magistrate said the offence was bailable and granted him bail on condition that he have one surety who would sign a Sh2 million bond and provide a work identification card.

“Your surety must reside in Dar es Salaam Region and have a work identification card,” Magistrate Rugemalila said. Dr Kahyoza met the bail conditions and was released. The case will come up again on September 24, 2026, at 10am.

Dr Kahyoza an internal medicine specialist at Muhimbili National Hospital–Mloganzila, was arrested on September 8, 2026, following a violent physical confrontation with a traffic police officer in Dar es Salaam. The incident took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. along Bagamoyo Road in the Lugalo area of Kinondoni.

According to a statement issued by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro, the altercation began when traffic officer F.8886 SGT Andrew Kikos stopped a Toyota Runx (registration T 455 EER) for improperly using a service road outside of approved traffic arrangements.

Police allege that Dr Kahyoza exited his vehicle and began assaulting the officer with punches and kicks. The police further claimed that members of the public, angered by the driver's actions, intervened to restrain the doctor, during which Dr Kahyoza sustained injuries.