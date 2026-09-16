Mwanaharusi banned from film activities for six months

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Film Board has banned actress Mwanaharusi Ally Makwinjo from participating in film and acting activities for six months following an ethical breach linked to an incident during film production in Chanika, Dar es Salaam.

The decision follows the circulation of a video involving Ms Makwinjo, popularly known as Bi Kauye, which sparked discussion on social media.

In the video, Makwinjo is seen in what she later described as a playful interaction with a young man while at a filming location. The video was recorded on a mobile phone and subsequently circulated widely online.

After the video attracted attention, Makwinjo publicly apologised to Tanzanians and members of the creative industry, saying the incident was a joke that took place at the filming location and did not reflect her personal conduct.

She also appealed to people sharing the video to delete it, saying she has older children who could see the footage and be affected by the public discussion.

“I ask you to forgive me. That is not who I am. It was just a joke while we were at the location. Please delete the video. I have older children. BASATA and the Film Board, please forgive me. That is not who I am at all. I am going through a very difficult time,” she said.

Following the incident, the Tanzania Film Board held an ethics meeting with Ms Makwinjo to discuss the matter before reaching its decision.

“After reviewing and discussing the matter in detail, the Board has decided to ban Ms Mwanaharusi Ally Makwinjo from engaging in film and acting activities for a period of six (6) months, effective today,September 15, 2026, due to an ethical offence associated with the incident,” the Board said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Board said it is also continuing to follow up with other individuals linked to the incident to determine appropriate action in accordance with regulations governing the film and acting sectors.

It further stated that it would continue taking appropriate measures whenever industry stakeholders are found to have breached professional ethics.

The Board’s statement did not disclose the specific nature of the ethical offence or identify the other individuals being followed up.