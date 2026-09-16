Seif Sharif Hamad’s legacy lives on: How dialogue defeated division in Zanzibar









On September 13, 2026, the Zanzibar Revolutionary Council Office, representing Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, appointed 10 members to a joint reconciliation committee between the ruling CCM and the opposition ACT-Wazalendo, naming two secretaries and four secretariat members.

This committee oversees translating the Joint Reconciliation Declaration into practical action, including preparations for a Government of National Unity (GNU).

CCM and ACT-Wazalendo signed the declaration on July 9, 2026.

Proposed by both parties, this committee is vital for Zanzibar’s political future.

The situation was difficult after the 2015 General Election. In the 2020 poll, despite ACT-Wazalendo winning its lowest result since 1995, a GNU was still formed.

Conflict resolution through dialogue, rather than bloodshed, is the foundation Seif Sharif Hamad established.

Though misunderstood and mocked as a puppet, he stood firmly by his beliefs until death.

The January 2001 political unrest caused dozens of deaths in Unguja and Pemba, injuring many and forcing refugees abroad due to confrontation over dialogue.

“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind,” Mahatma Gandhi noted.

Mr Hamad lived this truth, calming the islands after the 2001 clashes.

The 2001 accord enabled peaceful talks between Mr Hamad and sixth President Aman Abeid Karume, leading to the 2010 Constitution, which abandoned the "winner-takes-all" system for a national government structure.

Despite this, challenges persisted. From 2016 to 2020, no GNU existed.

Although ACT-Wazalendo entered the GNU in December 2020, Mr Hamad previously warned that boycotters always gain nothing, urging participation from within.

Sworn in as First Vice President on December 8, 2020, Mr Hamad passed away on February 17, 2021.

Serving for just 71 days, some believe his entry and prompt death charted a political rescue path.

One wonders what Zanzibar would look like had he died during the unreconciled 2016–2020 era.

Conflicts never yield permanent solutions. Troubled nations suffer destruction and loss before ultimately resorting to talks.

If dialogue resolves post-conflict disputes, why not talk beforehand to save lives and prevent infrastructure damage?

Those who choose dialogue are wiser than the proud who rely on violence.

Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, and South Africa ended strife through talks.

Conversely, Jonas Savimbi rejected power and died in the bush, leaving Angola to find peace without him.

Zanzibar faced post-2025 General Election tensions. Although Zanzibar Electoral Commission results were unacceptable to ACT, the party remained calm, eschewed street protests, and pursued dialogue, culminating in the current committee.

This committee proves that Mr Hamad’s dream of dialogue-driven conflict resolution lives on.

Zanzibaris are brothers; unnecessary bloodshed over politics has no justification.

On October 29, 2025, Mainland Tanzania suffered turmoil, with over 500 deaths, widespread looting, and destroyed infrastructure, the fruit of long-sown hatred. Prior dialogue could have saved those lives.

Zanzibar mirrors nations with political friction. Led by Chairman Othman Masoud Othman, ACT-Wazalendo demonstrated calm after the 2025 polls.