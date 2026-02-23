One Battle after Another, Sinners set the pace at 2026 BAFTAs

The 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards delivered a night of strong statements and standout victories, with One Battle after Another and Sinners shaping the narrative of this year’s ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Often regarded as the UK’s equivalent of the Oscars, the awards were held on Sunday, February 22, bringing together leading filmmakers, actors and industry figures to recognize the most outstanding films of the year.

The evening was dominated by One Battle after another, the latest work from acclaimed American director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film emerged as the biggest winner, taking six awards from 14 nominations.

Among its victories were best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

The story follows a former revolutionary forced to confront his past while searching for his missing teenage daughter, weaving together political memory and personal loss.

BAFTA voters rewarded the film’s ambition, performances and sharp writing, making it the most decorated title of the night. Collecting the top prize, Anderson described the recognition as a “tremendous honour”, using his speech to reflect on the themes of courage and fear at the heart of the film. Quoting Nina Simone, whose words appear in the story, he told the audience: “I know what freedom is, it’s no fear,” a line that drew prolonged applause.

British cinema also enjoyed a strong showing. Hamnet, a literary adaptation marked by emotional subtlety, received multiple plaudits, underlining BAFTA’s continued commitment to championing local storytelling alongside major international productions.

One of the night’s most talked-about moments came from I Swear, based on the true story of a man growing up with Tourette syndrome in 1980s Scotland.

The film won two awards, including a surprise best actor victory for Robert Aramayo. Aramayo also picked up the EE Rising Star award, a rare double that positioned him among British cinema’s most promising talents.

Beyond One Battle after Another, much attention focused on Ryan Coogler, whose film Sinners continued its impressive awards-season run.

The film won best original screenplay, best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and best original score.

With Sinners carrying 16 Oscar nominations into the final stretch of the Hollywood awards season, Coogler’s success at BAFTA further cemented his place in contemporary film history.

Over the years, he has consistently combined box-office success with strong social themes and critical acclaim, becoming one of the few directors to balance mainstream appeal with cultural depth.

Animation also had its moment, with Zootropolis 2 winning best animated film.

Craft award goes to Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, which won best production design, underlining the film’s visual ambition and technical excellence.

Overall, the 2026 BAFTAs reflected an industry increasingly willing to reward risk whether through politically charged narratives, deeply personal stories or bold artistic vision.

Full list of winners - BAFTA Film Awards 2026





Best Film: One Battle After Another





Outstanding British Film: Hamnet





Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another





Best Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo – I Swear





Best Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet





Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another





Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners





Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another





Best Film Not in the English Language: Sentimental Value (Norway)





Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin





Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2





Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners





Best Cinematography: Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another





Best Editing: One Battle After Another





Best Production Design: Frankenstein





Best Costume Design: Frankenstein





Best Makeup and Hair: Frankenstein





Best Sound: F1





Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash





Best Casting: I Swear





Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Akinola Davies Jr – My Father’s Shadow





EE BAFTA Rising Star Award: Robert Aramayo





Outstanding Contribution to Cinema: Clare Binns



