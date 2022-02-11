Prayers up for Professor Jay’s recovery

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo flava music artiste, songwriter and politician Joseph Haule, popularly known as Professor Jay, has been unwell for three weeks and is currently admitted to a hospital in Tanzania.

According to fellow musician Ambwene Yessayah, better known by his stage name A.Y, Professor Jay is undergoing specialized treatment for a condition that the family will reveal later. AY added that there are signs of progress but prayers will also go a long way in helping the former Mikumi MP get back on his feet.

“There is progress but let us keep praying for our brother Prof Jay’s full recovery. For now, the family has opted not to make his ailment public but all this will be disclosed in due course,” says AY.

He added that the family has not formally asked for financial assistance, “but as friends we are obligated to come through for him during this period. He has been a mentor and brother to most of us for decades,”