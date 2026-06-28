Rayvanny joins Nora Fatehi and Sanjoy on new international single ‘Champions’

Tanzanian star Rayvanny has teamed up with global entertainer Nora Fatehi and producer Sanjoy on a new international release titled “Champions,” a high-energy anthem linked to the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The collaboration has drawn increased attention following Nora Fatehi’s recent Instagram reel promoting the track, in which she used the hashtag #WorldCup2026, fuelling speculation that the song is being positioned as part of the tournament’s wider musical campaign.

The music video appears to have been shot in Zanzibar, featuring striking visuals that include dala-dala minibuses, lively scenes at Forodhani Gardens, and sweeping ocean views around Stone Town. The setting lends the project a strong East African identity, seamlessly blended with its global pop and dance production.

Nora Fatehi’s presence in Zanzibar during the shoot was widely noted, as she was seen filming alongside Rayvanny across several locations on the island. Her visit further amplified international interest in the project and highlighted Zanzibar’s growing reputation not only as a tourist destination but a destination for global music productions too.

Rayvanny and Nora Fatehi are no strangers to cross-border success, having previously collaborated on the “Tetema” remix, a viral hit that significantly expanded Rayvanny’s international reach and cemented their on-screen chemistry for global audiences.