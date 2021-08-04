Rihanna is officially billionaire becomes the wealthiest female musician

By Agencies More by this Author

New York. Robyn Fenty, known to the world as Rihanna has officially secured billionaire status following the huge success of her Fenty Beauty line.

As Forbes reports, the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion (£1.2bn), which makes her the wealthiest female musician.

She is now second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, with the TV host and philanthropist worth an estimated $2.7bn (£1.9bn).

According to the publication, the majority of Rihanna’s fortune comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, which the singer owns 50 per cent of.The rest of her fortune is thought to come from her stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie company, which is said to be worth around $270m (£193m).

The only complaint some fans may have about her career as a fashion and beauty mogul? It keeps her busy. The singer, who used to release an album almost every year, hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 11, 2021. PHOTO | COURTESY

Advertisement

Rihanna has yet to comment on her billionaire status.

From a financial perspective, that may be just fine: “She is creating a brand outside of herself. It’s not just about Rihanna,” says consultant Coyne. “Even if you don't like her music, she’s created a real style in the fashion and beauty space.”