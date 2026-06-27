S. Korean beauty trend takes root in Tanzania as Embassy hosts K-beauty masterclass

Dar es Salaam. The growing popularity of South Korean beauty products in Tanzania has prompted the South Korean Embassy to launch a three-day K-Beauty makeup masterclass aimed at equipping Tanzanians with modern skincare and makeup techniques, while also strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The programme, which began on Wednesday, June 25, is part of the Embassy’s Korean Culture Week, following earlier events such as the K-Pop Festival and Korean Movie Day.

A professional makeup artist from South Korea is leading hands-on two-hour sessions for members of the public, tourism students, and university learners.

The initiative comes amid rising demand for Korean cosmetics in Tanzania, with K-beauty products increasingly traded through social media platforms and a growing number of retail outlets specialising in Korean skincare and makeup emerging across urban centres.

Speaking on Friday, June 26, during the opening session, South Korea’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Ahn Eunju, said the training was designed to introduce participants to Korean beauty culture while promoting self-confidence and personal wellbeing.

“K-beauty is not only about looking beautiful; it is about taking care of yourself, finding the style that suits you best, and feeling confident. I hope this class will not only help participants acquire new makeup skills, but also deepen their understanding of Korea and strengthen friendship between the people of Korea and Tanzania,” she said.

The practical sessions cover skincare routines, base makeup, eye makeup, as well as lip and blush application, allowing participants to observe live demonstrations before practising the techniques themselves.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s programme has been structured to reach different groups. The first session targeted the general public, the second is being held at the National College of Tourism for students pursuing careers in tourism and hospitality, while the final session will take place at the University of Dar es Salaam’s Korean Studies Centre, bringing together students and young beauty enthusiasts.

Beyond beauty, the Embassy is also hosting traditional Korean games from June 25 to 28, offering participants a chance to experience cultural activities popularised globally through television series such as Squid Game.

The games include Ttakji-chigi, Red Light, Green Light, Gonu, Jegichagi and Biseokchigi, with organisers noting that the activities are intended to promote teamwork, cooperation and cultural appreciation.

According to the Embassy, such cultural exchange initiatives provide Tanzanians with practical skills, exposure to global trends, and deeper people-to-people connections between Tanzania and South Korea.