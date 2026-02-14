Sauti za Busara 2026 ends on high note of unity and resilience

Unguja. The 2026 edition of Sauti za Busara has drawn to a close in Stone Town after four days of vibrant performances, cultural exchange and powerful displays of unity, reaffirming its standing as one of Africa’s premier celebrations of music and heritage.

Organisers said this year’s festival brought together artists and audiences from across the continent and beyond, creating an atmosphere defined by resilience, shared humanity and cultural pride.

Thousands of music lovers gathered at Mnazi Mmoja to enjoy a diverse line-up of African and international performers, including Atanda & Afrojazz Messengers, Lindigo, Pilani Bubu, Magomamoto Group, Man Kifimbo and Hammer Q.

Festival organisers said the event once again demonstrated music’s enduring power to connect communities across borders and cultures, even in challenging times.

Salif Keita’s absence felt deeply

One of the most anticipated highlights — a performance by Malian legend Salif Keita — did not take place after the artist fell ill and was hospitalised shortly before the festival.

Organisers said his absence was keenly felt by fans, performers and the festival team. The programme, however, continued with a moving tribute performance led by Hawa Kasse Mady Diabaté and Madou Kouyaté, joined by Keita’s collaborators and family members alongside his electric band.

The tribute was widely described as one of the festival’s most emotional moments, honouring Keita’s musical legacy while conveying messages of solidarity and healing.

In a statement, the singer’s management thanked organisers and audiences for their understanding, noting that doctors had advised against travel to avoid worsening his condition. Messages of support and prayers for his recovery poured in from fans around the world.

Celebration of resilience and cultural unity

Festival organisers also expressed appreciation to partners, sponsors, volunteers and staff whose efforts made the event possible despite logistical challenges.

Busara Promotions said the 2026 edition underscored the enduring strength and global influence of African music, while highlighting the importance of cultural platforms that bring people together.