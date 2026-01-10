Sauti za Busara moves to larger venue as demand for 2026 edition surges

Unguja. Zanzibar is preparing for one of its busiest cultural seasons as the globally acclaimed Sauti za Busara music festival gets set for its 23rd edition, scheduled to run from Thursday, February 5, to Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Organisers have announced that, for the first time in its history, the festival will move to a new and larger venue at the Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Stone Town, citing growing demand for space, rising audience numbers and ongoing renovations at the Old Fort, its traditional home.

The annual event, widely branded as the “Friendliest Festival on Planet Earth”, is expected to draw thousands of local and international visitors, who will gather to celebrate unity, diversity and togetherness through music. This year’s edition will feature more than 400 musicians from 21 countries across Africa and beyond.

Busara Promotions, the non-governmental organisation behind the festival, said the shift to Mnazi Mmoja will allow for an enhanced festival experience for both audiences and performers.

The new venue will include an outdoor market showcasing local Zanzibari products, food and music, expanded space for food vendors, designated zones for brand activations and interactive experiences, a larger backstage area for artists, and a dedicated networking hub for music professionals. Organisers say the grounds will also offer improved accessibility, easier movement between stages, more shade from mature trees and better access by foot, public transport and private vehicles.

Located about a 15-minute walk from Forodhani Gardens and the Old Fort, Mnazi Mmoja is expected to accommodate the growing crowds more comfortably.

Ticket sales have already signalled strong demand. Early Bird tickets have sold out, while Advance Tickets are reportedly moving fast, driven in part by the festival’s headline act, legendary Malian musician Salif Keita.

“The fact that this year’s edition features Salif Keita has given ticket sales and hotel bookings a massive boost,” said Festival Director Mr Journey Ramadhan. “With his long career of hit songs since the 1980s and his latest global hit Yamore trending across social media and radio stations, we knew interest would be high. We have been working closely with the Government of Zanzibar and relevant authorities to ensure the festival can be hosted safely in a space that meets this growing demand.”

Beyond entertainment, the 2026 edition will also place strong emphasis on social impact. In partnership with the Government of Zanzibar, UN Women and the European Union, Busara Promotions will roll out the Inspire to Lead! activations, aimed at advancing gender equality and women’s leadership.

“These activations will help amplify the efforts under the Gender Transformative Action Programme, including initiatives to break the glass ceiling and end violence against women and children,” said Busara Promotions programmes officer Ms Zakialulu Mdemu. “Through rich cultural programming, we will also raise awareness about the One-Stop Gender Centres provided by the Government of Zanzibar for survivors of domestic violence and harassment.”

At the same time, Busara Promotions has received more than 100 applications from 11 countries for its Gender@Work Tanzania project, which focuses on equipping women with technical skills in the live music and events industry. The initiative trains women in areas such as event production, stage management and artist liaison.

Over the past five years, the programme has trained 30 women, many of whom have since transitioned into professional careers in the music sector. The project is implemented in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation and is funded by the International Fund for Cultural Diversity, a UNESCO initiative that supports inclusive growth and sustainable cultural development in creative industries.

With a new, larger venue in the heart of Stone Town, a world-class lineup led by Salif Keita, sold-out Early Bird tickets and a strong focus on community impact, organisers say Sauti za Busara 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable editions in the festival’s history.