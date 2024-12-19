Singeli music poised for global recognition

In an ambitious bid to promote Tanzania’s cultural heritage and bolster the unique sound of Singeli music, Minister of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, has announced plans to invest heavily in the genre.

This announcement came during his official arrival at the ministry's offices, marking a new era of cultural elevation and strategic artistic growth in the nation.

Prof Kabudi emphasised that among his top priorities is the elevation of Singeli music alongside iconic Tanzanian art forms such as Makonde carvings and Tingatinga paintings.

He noted the global appeal and energetic rhythm of Singeli, particularly its potential resonance with the African diaspora in places like Brazil, Peru, and India—regions with rich Afro-descendant communities.

“I want us to focus on our music. Singeli, which is uniquely Tanzanian, when played in Brazil, Peru, or India, has a rhythm and vibrancy that appeals to millions of Africans taken there as slaves. It’s time to showcase and strengthen this music,” Prof Kabudi said.

The minister’s statement has sparked excitement and renewed hope among industry stakeholders.

Many believe that Singeli could be the genre that brings home a Grammy Award if given the right investment and global exposure. According to music advocate Majidy Salaam, identity is the key factor that will propel Tanzanian music to the international stage.

“You know, I believe the unique signature of Singeli can help our music industry gain recognition from Grammy organisers and give our art a distinct presence globally,” Majidy explained.

On the other hand, Mushizo, a prominent Singeli musician and producer, welcomed Prof Kabudi’s statement and urged fellow artistes to seize this opportunity.

“Prof Kabudi is a leader in our arts sector. Based on his statement, I think we as artistes need to intensify our efforts and produce Singeli music with greater precision and professionalism. It’s a huge opportunity that even top leaders see value in. My request is that the government starts with direct investment in Singeli artistes,” he shared.

Four-time Tanzania Music Awards (TMA) winner Dulla Makabila, he echoed these sentiments, emphasising Singeli’s unparalleled potential to secure international accolades.

“This is huge; we appreciate the vision. Singeli is Tanzania’s cultural identity and has the power to win any award for this country. Some people just imitate foreign music styles, but Singeli is a powerhouse we haven’t fully capitalised on yet. The government needs to start by supporting the core Singeli artistes,” Makabila stated.

Prof Kabudi’s focus on Singeli comes at a pivotal time when Tanzanian music is gaining more international attention, and artistes are striving for greater representation on global stages.

With strategic investment, Singeli could become a cultural export that not only boosts national pride but also positions Tanzania prominently in the global music scene.