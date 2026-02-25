Tanzania’s film industry eyes AI for visual effects and post-production

Dar es Salaam. As generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools continue to evolve rapidly, stakeholders in Tanzania’s film industry say the technology could reshape film-making, particularly in visual effects, post-production and advertising while raising important questions about creativity and artistic identity.

The discussion comes amid growing global adoption of generative AI across creative industries.

In music, AI-generated songs have already blurred the line between machine-made and human-produced content, with many listeners unable to tell the difference.

Online platforms are now saturated with AI-curated playlists and short films that appear indistinguishable from traditionally produced work.

This shift has been further amplified by the recent release of Seedance 2.0, a generative AI video tool developed by Bytedance, a Chinese technology firm.

The platform can reportedly create cinema-quality video, complete with dialogue and sound effects, from a simple text prompt, an innovation that has sparked interest and debate among filmmakers.

Industry observers say such tools could significantly reduce production costs, which have long been a major barrier within Tanzania’s film sector.

Film producer Doreen Kilimbe, popularly known as Dodo, said generative AI (GenAi) presents opportunities for the local industry, particularly in technical areas, but warned against overdependence on the technology. “These tools have potential, especially in visual effects and post-production, but only if they are used responsibly,” she said.

Ms Kilimbe noted that Tanzania’s film industry is still growing and faces numerous structural challenges.

“If filmmakers choose to depend entirely on AI tools to make films, the quality will suffer,” she said.

She emphasised that AI remains dependent on human direction.

“The filmmaker still controls the story, the vision and how the technology is used to bring that vision to life,” she said, adding that storytelling should remain the foundation of filmmaking.

“We must remember that film begins with narrative and human perspective before technology,” she added.

That need to balance innovation with creativity is also echoed by film director and scriptwriter Lovin Keffa, who believes the industry should begin preparing for a future where AI plays a supportive, rather than dominant, role.

“As an industry, we need to start investing in AI education and technology because this is where the world is heading,” he said.

Mr Keffa pointed to the music industry, where AI-generated gospel, Afro pop and pop songs have gained popularity. “I have been following the progress of some AI tools from China, and the level of quality is impressive. If applied carefully, they could help elevate technical capacity within Bongo Movie,” he said.

However, he also warned that excessive reliance on GenAI could weaken artistic depth.

“There is a risk that filmmakers may rely too much on readymade tools and spend less time being creative. That could result in ordinary work,” he said, stressing the importance of preserving originality.

From a production standpoint, video director Deo Abel said cost pressures remain one of the most persistent obstacles facing filmmakers.

“A lot of time and energy is spent during the early stages, concept visualization, storyboarding and scene prototyping and this alone can be overwhelming for directors,” he said.

Mr Abel added that these early processes often consume significant resources before filming begins, leaving many projects unfinished.

“If AI tools are used correctly, they can help simplify visual concept development and reduce the time and costs associated with early creative stages,” he said.

Looking beyond film production, technology expert Dominick Dismas said generative AI could offer immediate, practical benefits in advertising and digital content creation.

“Filmmakers do not have to start with large productions. AI can be used to create trailers, video advertisements, product demonstrations and social media content quickly and at a lower cost,” he said.

Mr Dismas added that the technology could help democratize filmmaking by lowering entry barriers.

“This allows aspiring filmmakers and content creators to express cinematic ideas without massive budgets, potentially opening new economic opportunities in content creation,” he said. With generative AI steadily entering the creative space, Tanzania’s film industry faces a defining moment.