Tanzania's Sinyorita named Best DJ in Africa at AFRIMMA 2021

Dar es Salaam. The 2021 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) on Sunday night saw many artistes across the continent take home numerous honours, including Tanzanian Dj Sinyorita who was crowned the best in her category.



Dj Sinyorita whose real name is Mwanaisha Said, became the second female to win the award after Nigeria's Dj Cuppy won the coveted prize in 2020.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, November 21, in Lagos Nigeria, and Sinyorita was the only Tanzanian to take home an accolade despite the country fielding a number of talents nominated in different categories.

Dj Sinyorita was in a tight battle with some of Africa's hottest DJs such as Moh Green (Algeria), Black Coffee (South Africa), Cuppy (Nigeria), Impossible (Angola), Kaywise (Nigeria) and Mix Premier (Ivory Coast).

Others were DJ Sly (Ghana), DJ Spinall (Nigeria) and Major League DJz (South Africa).

A part from Sinyorita, other Tanzanian artists who were nominated for the awards include singer Diamond Platnumz (Best artist of the year and best male artist East Africa).

Rapper Rosa Ree was nominated in three categories; best hiphop artist, best reggae dancehall through her hit song ‘That Girl’ and the best female artist East Africa.

Other artistes who got the nod are Zuchu, Nandy, Ali Kiba, Harmonize, Darasa, Rayvanny and Director Kenny.

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid became one of the biggest winners on the AFRIMA 2021 stage, winning three awards, including for Best African Artiste.

However, the biggest winner for the night was Malian singer, Iba One who won 4 awards including; Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer, and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa. Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML also won two awards at the show - the African Fans’ Favourite and Best Duo African Hip hop award alongside Cheque.

Big Wiz who clinched the Best African Artiste of the Year award also won Best Song of the Year for his global smash hit, 'Essence' with Tems, and the Best African Collaboration award - also with Tems. The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi and witnessed performances from Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’Banj, among others.





Check out the full list of winners below;





Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One





Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering





Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa





Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu





Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One





Best Group – Sauti Sol





Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems





Shanah Manjeru was the youngest on the AFRIMA 2021 nominee list.





Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n





Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha





Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros





Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo





Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L





Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering





Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa





Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond





Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One





Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems





Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz





Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque





Best African Dj – Sinyorita





African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy





AFRIMA Artiste of the Year Award – Wizkid





Album of the Year – Iba One





Song Writer of the Year – Iba One





Best in African Rock – Rash Band