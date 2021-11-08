Tanzanian actress shines at LIPFF 2021 Awards

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian actress, singer, song writer and designer Gynah has won the Lake International Pan African Film festival Award as Best Actress for role through in Mulasi film.

Regina Kihwele aka Gynah waved the Tanzania flag in Nairobi after beating actresses from South Africa, Cameroon, Morocco and Uganda.

Mulasi is a film about a woman called Sechelela who is going through mental depression and struggles to deal with her family, life and work.

A “gogo” word for friend, Mulasi was directed by an award winning Director and producer Honeymoon Aljabri, who was born and raised in Dodoma.

She used the film set to promote local tourism especially the wildlife and stunning scenery of Tanzania’s capital.

Advertisement

In Mulasi Gynah portrays the load most Tanzanian women carry in their marriages and who hide the pain.

Gynah believes that the film is an easier way to create mental health awareness to the society and help victims open up.

Tanzania was not also nominated in the Best actor category, through Cojack Chillo who played part in Nyara the Kidnapping a category that was won by Ugandan actor Rushabiro Raymond.