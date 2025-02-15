Tanzanian comedians push for 'comedy specials' growth

Dar es Salaam. If a musician can perform the same hit song multiple times at different shows, why is it a crime for a stand-up comedian to repeat their best jokes?

It’s a question that Tanzania’s comedy industry is grappling with as it pushes to establish itself in mainstream entertainment.

Enter Comedy Specials—a concept widely embraced in global stand-up circles but still largely misunderstood by local audiences.

A Comedy Special is a curated set of a comedian’s best material, performed and recorded for wider distribution.

In many parts of the world, these specials are sold to streaming platforms, aired on television, or released as exclusive content.

Yet, in Tanzania, comedians are struggling to make this a sustainable business due to a lack of public awareness.

As the country gears up for its first-ever Comedy Awards on February 22, a group of stand-up comedians recently gathered for a dinner gala to discuss how they can break into the ‘Comedy Specials’ market and turn their craft into a thriving industry.

Mr Juma Omary, popularly known as Jol Master, is one of the leading voices advocating for the recognition of Specials as a legitimate business.

However, he notes that many Tanzanians still don’t understand the concept, often accusing comedians of recycling old material.

“I do comedy specials, and the challenge we face is transforming this into a sellable product. People need to stop asking why a comedian is repeating jokes,” said Jol Master.

The key is to package these performances in a way that they become content people want to buy.

He further explained that while endorsements currently serve as his main source of income, he worries about the future, given the rapid evolution of digital platforms and the limited local market for stand-up comedy.

“In entertainment, new faces emerge every day. If you don’t have a stable market, you’ll be forgotten quickly,” he added.

A comedian Willy Grayson, also known as MC Willy, believes the root of the problem is a lack of awareness.

“Stand-up comedy is still a new industry in Tanzania, so we’re in the process of introducing it to audiences. They need to trust and support it for it to grow into a full-fledged sector,” he said.

According to MC Willy, comedy clubs and online platforms offer comedians an opportunity to showcase their jokes, but fans need to understand that a Comedy Special is similar to a music concert.

“When you attend Alikiba’s performance, you already know which songs will be sung, right? It’s the same with a comedy special—it’s a collection of our best jokes, delivered in a refined and polished way,” he explained.

“A special is a summation of a comedian’s top material, delivered with new energy and in different ways. We need to educate our audience about this concept,” he emphasised.

Another stand-up comedian, Mr Leonardo Butindi, believes that limited exposure and slow technological adaptation have made it difficult for comedians to market their work successfully.

“We need to start producing Comedy Specials and making them available to audiences. Right now, only a small percentage of Tanzanians watch stand-up specials, but if we expose the younger generation to it, they’ll embrace it as they grow,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a veteran comedian Evans Bukuku stresses that quality content will naturally drive demand.

“If we create top-tier content, people will support us. Stand-up comedy requires skill and constant reinvention, so we must keep evolving,” he said.

Despite the potential of stand-up comedy, there’s one major setback: the obsession with quick money.

“The biggest problem in Tanzania’s entertainment industry is that many artists prefer shortcuts. They focus too much on making quick money instead of investing in creativity,” commented another comedian, who wished to remain anonymous.

As Tanzania’s comedy industry takes steps toward growth, one thing is clear—building a sustainable market for Comedy Specials will require education, patience, and a shift in audience perception.