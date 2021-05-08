Tanzanian government backs down on its measure against artists' works

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government has withdrawn its procedural rule which required artists to submit songs for review to the National Arts Council (Basata) before being released to broadcast media and other content platforms.

The requirement received critical reception from artists and other players in the entertainment industry, with many of them faulting the arts council for failing to spearhead more progressive undertakings that would benefit local musicians.

Artists such as Nay Wa Mitego, Member of Parliament and rapper Hamis Mwinjuma a.k.a Mwana FA are among those who unequivocally spoke out against the move by Basata.

In light of the backlash, today - May 08, the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa said that the government will no longer implement that decision, hence artists will not be tied down by the stringent requirement.



