The Last Conversation brings Tanzania’s mental health crisis to the screen at TASUBA

Tanzanian short film The Last Conversation, which confronts the devastating consequences of unresolved anger, jealousy and silence within families, is set to be screened at TASUBA on October 31, 2026, offering audiences an opportunity to reflect on the mental health challenges that often remain hidden behind closed doors.

The screening, scheduled for noon, comes as the film draws attention to the need for more open conversations about mental health, emotional well-being and the importance of seeking professional help before personal struggles escalate into tragedy.

Produced by Dar es Salaam-based Who Media Productions, The Last Conversation is a Swahili-language film inspired by true events. It centres on James, a seemingly successful husband and father whose unresolved insecurities gradually poison his marriage, illustrating how unaddressed emotional distress can destroy family relationships.

As tensions grow, what begins as conflict within the home escalates into a devastating domestic tragedy. Through its portrayal of jealousy, anger and family trauma, the film examines how emotions left unaddressed can have irreversible consequences, particularly when individuals struggle to communicate their feelings or seek appropriate support.

Rather than presenting mental health as an issue that exists outside everyday life, the production places it within familiar family and relationship dynamics. Its central message is that recognising emotional distress and seeking professional assistance are essential steps towards preventing harm to individuals and those around them.

The film is also the flagship project of Who Media Impact, the social-impact arm of Who Media Productions, which uses storytelling to address social challenges, challenge stigma and encourage conversations around issues that are often left unspoken.

In its October 19 report on the production, The Citizen highlighted the film’s approach to confronting cultural barriers that discourage people from speaking openly about mental health, including depression, jealousy and family trauma.