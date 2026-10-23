UDSM exam changes raise concerns over delayed graduation, costs









Dar es Salaam. Students at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) could face delayed graduation and higher living and education costs following changes to the scheduling of special and supplementary examinations, a move that has sparked debate among education experts and students.

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Under the revised arrangement, the examinations will be conducted within the university’s regular academic calendar rather than through the previous scheduling system. The change has raised concerns about students who fail examinations and those unable to sit them because of emergencies, including illness and family circumstances.

The debate follows the circulation of a video on social media showing a UDSM lecturer warning first-year students to work hard because supplementary examinations would no longer be held within the same academic year.

However, in a clarification issued on Friday, October 23, 2026, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Prof Rose Upor said the examinations had not been abolished, but their timing had changed.

“To improve academic efficiency, these examinations will now be conducted within the university’s regular academic calendar. This change does not affect examination standards or alter progression requirements,” she said.

Prof Upor added that other requirements, including the minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2, remained unchanged under the university’s examination regulations.

She urged students to observe prerequisite course requirements and consult their respective academic units for guidance on their examination status, course availability and procedures for clearing outstanding examinations.

The university’s clarification did not explain the reasons behind the change. However, an academic who requested anonymity told Mwananchi that the decision was partly driven by an increase in the number of students sitting supplementary examinations.

“Lecturers have been spending a lot of time dealing with examinations instead of undertaking other academic activities. Previously, supplementary classes were few, but now you can find as many as 150 students required to resit an examination,” the academic said.

The source added that examinations required considerable preparation, supervision, security and marking, arguing that the growing frequency of supplementary examinations had increased the workload for lecturers.

Experts call for evidence-based decisions

Education lecturer Prof George Kahangwa said decisions affecting academic procedures should be informed by research identifying existing challenges and establishing appropriate solutions.

He said he had not seen a research report examining the challenges associated with special and supplementary examinations in sufficient detail to justify changing the previous arrangement.

“When we academics make decisions, we conduct research first. If such research produces satisfactory findings, then decisions should be made based on that evidence,” he said.

Prof Kahangwa warned that incorporating the examinations into the regular academic calendar could prolong the studies of some students, particularly those approaching graduation who might have to wait for another scheduled examination.

He said universities should also examine the circumstances contributing to examination failures, including students’ access to financial support, food and other basic necessities.

“Addressing these challenges first would reduce the number of students sitting supplementary examinations because they would be studying in better conditions and would be more likely to pass,” he said.

Prof Kahangwa noted that some students struggled to afford food and other living expenses, affecting their ability to concentrate on their studies and perform well in examinations.

He acknowledged that the existing system also presented challenges for both students and lecturers.

Some students, he said, were unable to return to university for special or supplementary examinations because they could not afford transport and living expenses. As a result, they sometimes sought postponements, creating a cycle of outstanding examinations.

The arrangement also placed pressure on lecturers responsible for setting, supervising and marking examinations, sometimes extending their workload and limiting opportunities to take leave, he added.

Students face higher costs

UDSM lecturer Dr Faraja Kristomus said the changes could have economic consequences, particularly for students from low-income families.

Students who take longer to complete their studies could incur additional living and education expenses beyond the period they had initially planned for, he said.

Delayed graduation could also disrupt plans to enter the labour market or start businesses, as some students must clear outstanding examinations before receiving their qualifications.

Dr Kristomus said the changes could pose particular difficulties for students who missed examinations because of emergencies such as illness, bereavement or childbirth and had previously relied on special examinations to complete their studies.

However, he acknowledged that the new arrangement could encourage students to take their studies more seriously, attend classes regularly and prepare adequately for scheduled examinations rather than rely on additional opportunities after failing.