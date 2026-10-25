Tanzanian university students make sci-fi movie about alien invasion

Dar es Salaam. A group of young filmmakers from Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST) have turned their passion for science fiction into The Last Star, a short film about students who gain superpowers from a mysterious space rock and must defend their university against an alien invasion.

Produced and directed by third-year Diploma in Computer Engineering student Francis Moses Baltazary, the film follows six university students who discover a space rock buried beneath their campus. The object gives them extraordinary abilities, which they must use to protect their university when an alien spacecraft arrives to reclaim it.

The filmmakers initially planned a ticketed launch event to recover some of their production costs and raise money for equipment for future projects. The film was shot using a Google Pixel smartphone and Bluetooth microphones bought from a local market.

Beyond the science-fiction storyline, the film explores the realities of university life, including academic pressure, romantic relationships and the experiences that shape young people as they navigate higher education.

Baltazary said his passion for science fiction, which began in childhood, inspired him to develop the project and challenge himself to bring an idea from his imagination to the screen.

“I wanted to make this movie to test myself and push my creativity and ability to materialise what I have in my imagination into something people can see and interact with,” he said.

He said the idea was also influenced by Black Panther, particularly its depiction of an asteroid arriving on Earth millions of years ago and possessing extraordinary value.

However, beyond the fictional story, Baltazary said the film was intended to demonstrate the creative potential of Tanzanian young people working with limited resources.

“The true intention for me to make a movie like this was to show the world and Tanzania what we youth can do despite the very small resources we have,” he said.

The production involved a small team that developed the script through brainstorming sessions after classes. Filming began on June 6, 2025, and was completed within a week, despite the challenges of limited personnel, scheduling difficulties and the director's decision to take on the lead acting role after the team failed to secure an actor.

Baltazary said he had no previous acting experience and had to take basic online acting classes before filming began. The team subsequently spent nearly nine months editing the film and learning to create visual effects.

He said the project suffered a further setback when a collaborator responsible for creating 3D assets withdrew midway through production, forcing the team to find alternative ways to complete the visual effects.

Baltazary said he eventually learnt to incorporate artificial intelligence tools into some of the visual effects work, helping the team finish the film.

The filmmakers initially planned a ticketed launch event to recover some of their production costs and raise money for equipment for future projects. The film was shot using a mobile phone and Bluetooth microphones bought from a local market.

The plan was abandoned after the university cancelled the event six hours before it was due to take place, forcing the team to refund nearly 150 people who had bought tickets in advance.

The team subsequently decided to release the film on YouTube, following a process to secure the university's approval.

According to Baltazary, the film's trailer, released on May 8, 2026, reached more than 50,000 people across social media platforms and received positive feedback from fellow students and other viewers.

The film was scheduled for release on YouTube on October 24, 2026, at about 9pm East Africa Time, following confirmation from the university on October 20 that the team could proceed with the upload.

The cast and production team bring together students and graduates from several academic disciplines, reflecting the collaborative nature of the project.

They include third-year Diploma in Computer Engineering students Anollian Emilian Mushi, Scarion Batao, Alicia Boniface Joseph, Nashon Silas Gihoza and Benedict Mnyeti.

Also involved are third-year Diploma in Agribusiness student Vaileti Fulgrence Kifanyi; third-year Diploma in Information Technology student Rehema Thomas Mtavangu, who is due to graduate this year; and Diploma in Computer Science student Isac Samuel Mtaita.

The team also includes Joseph Laurent Marwa, a Diploma in Computer Engineering student due to graduate this year; third-year Diploma in Civil Engineering student Delight Chawe; third-year Diploma in Telecommunications student Simon January; and third-year Diploma in Laboratory Sciences student Eustadius Kasigwa.

Other members are Raphael Kulaga, a Diploma in Food Science student due to graduate this year; Junior Lucas Makene, a Diploma in Biomedical Engineering student due to graduate in December; and Ashlaf Nuru, a Diploma in Civil Engineering graduate who completed his studies two years ago.

Baltazary said the team's experience demonstrated the determination required to turn an ambitious creative idea into a finished production, even when technical expertise, funding and equipment were limited.

Founded by Baltazary, YBE Studios is an independent Tanzanian film production initiative focused on original storytelling, visual-effects-driven filmmaking and contemporary African cinema.