Tyla doubles down on her global pop ambitions with A*POP

Grammy-winning South African star Tyla has officially ushered in a new era with the release of her highly anticipated second studio album, A*POP, which dropped on July 24, 2026.

The 14-track project sees the singer expand the "popiano" sound she has championed, a blend of pop, R&B and amapiano that first propelled her to international stardom with the smash hit "Water." On the new record, Tyla leans further into polished global pop while staying rooted in the African rhythms that have become her signature.

Leading the album are the previously released singles "IS IT LOVE," "CHANEL," and "SHE DID IT AGAIN" featuring Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, all of which helped build anticipation for the project. The album also features collaborations with South African house duo Liquideep, amapiano vocalist MaWhoo, and singer-songwriter Babalwa M, highlighting Tyla's continued embrace of homegrown talent alongside international appeal.

Other songs on the album include "That Girl," "Kiss," "Double Blind," "Feel Something," "Right Now," and "Mr. Nonchalant," showcasing Tyla's versatility as she moves between sultry R&B, dance-ready amapiano grooves and glossy pop production.

Music critics have already praised A*POP for its confidence and ambition, applauding the 'Water' hitmarker's effortless ability to blend amapiano, Afrobeats, R&B and mainstream pop into a cohesive body of work.

A*POP follows Tyla's chart-topping self-titled debut album and her 2025 EP WWP, marking another significant milestone in a career that has rapidly transformed her from South Africa's breakout sensation into one of Africa's biggest global music exports.