Why Tanzania’s film industry needs more women producers and creators

Dar es Salaam. Women have long been among the most visible figures in Tanzania’s film industry, appearing on posters, billboards and television screens. Often, they carry the emotional weight of storylines and serve as the faces used to market films.

However, behind the camera—where decisions about scripts, budgets and creative direction are made—their presence has remained significantly limited.

As the world marked International Women’s Day on 8 March, stakeholders in the creative sector reflected on the urgent need for more women in leadership positions within the industry, particularly in production and content creation.

Film producer Keffa Igilio said the industry was missing an important perspective by not having more women involved in production and creative roles.

“For me, we need women content creators because when you work with them, they are highly creative. You see a big difference in the output,” he said.

According to Mr Igilio, women often bring a keen eye for detail that enhances production quality.

“They recognise details quickly, even something like colour balance. There is a perspective they bring that we male producers sometimes do not have,” he explained.

He also highlighted women’s strong organisational skills, which could strengthen film production teams.

“If you have a female set designer, look at how she arranges a house on set. It shows how she works. If given responsibility to manage a large team, it could operate smoothly,” he said.

As Tanzania’s film industry expands and audiences become more selective, Mr Igilio argued that diversity in leadership would be increasingly important.

“We need diversity and healthy competition. With their creativity, women could bring major transformation because the market demands innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, We Media Managing Director Winnie Nzunda said efforts to encourage more women into production roles began after noticing a recurring pattern.

“We saw that women were not leading in crucial roles in the creative field. When it came to production or technical departments, most positions were still dominated by men,” she said.

Despite such efforts, stakeholders noted that certain technical roles, such as cinematography, sound engineering and production management, remain widely perceived as male-dominated.

“These perceptions discourage some young women from pursuing careers in film production or applying for technical training,” Ms Nzunda said.

Maisha Magic Bongo Channel Manager Evelyn Byaruhanga also pointed out that women’s voices remain underrepresented in leadership-driven storytelling.

“Women’s stories are still not heard enough,” she said, noting that the industry can appear competitive and intimidating for newcomers. She added that opportunities exist beyond acting, particularly in writing, production supervision and creative management.

“Content remains the backbone of the industry. No company can survive without content creators. Supporting women in these roles strengthens storytelling both locally and internationally,” she said.

At the policy level, the Director of Film Development at the Tanzania Film Board, Emmanuel Ndumukwa, said that for many years, women were often portrayed through a male lens in films.

“When women tell their own stories from their perspective, they can present authentic lessons to society without bias,” he said, noting that the board continues to promote professional training and capacity-building programmes for female talent in film and the creative arts.

Globally, creative industries that embrace diversity in leadership tend to be more adaptable and innovative. As Tanzania positions itself as a growing creative hub in the region, inclusivity could strengthen the sector’s competitiveness.