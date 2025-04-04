Wolper, Martin Kadinda to launch 'The Makeover' beauty competition

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian style icon Jacqueline Wolper and renowned fashion designer Martin Kadinda have joined forces with top makeup artists to launch an exciting new reality TV competition celebrating the country’s finest beauty talent.

Titled The Makeover, the show will premiere on DStv’s Maisha Magic Bongo on April 25.

It promises to be more than just a competition; it is a celebration of skill, resilience, and transformation within the beauty industry.

Hosted by media personality Annie Independent and produced by Jerry, The Makeover will feature celebrated makeup artist Alma in a pivotal role.

During the launch, Alma expressed her excitement, revealing that the concept has been her long-time dream—creating a platform where makeup artists can finally gain the recognition they deserve.

“This is more than just glamour. It’s about empowering creatives, sharing their stories, and showcasing talent that is often overlooked,” said Alma, clearly moved.

The show will feature intense weekly challenges, mentorship from industry veterans, and emotional backstories of each contestant, offering viewers a glimpse into the hustle, passion, and personal struggles of those working in the beauty industry.

The Makeover is part of the broader Wafalme wa LOKO campaign by Maisha Magic Bongo, designed to elevate local content across 54 countries, highlighting authentic Swahili storytelling and creative excellence.