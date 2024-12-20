Zuchu releases debut 13-track album 'Peace and Money'

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Zuchu has officially dropped her much-awaited debut album, ‘Peace and Money’. Her first full-length project since the release of her breakout EP, I Am Zuchu and Side2Side with Diamond Platnumz in 2020.

The 13-track album, released today, December 20, 2024, showcases her musical versatility and ambition, blending Afrobeat, Bongo Flava, Singeli and contemporary sounds.

The album features a mix of solo tracks and high-profile collaborations, including the powerful ‘Wale Wale’ with Diamond Platnumz and ‘Tinini’, a vibrant track with Kenya’s H_Art The Band.

Other standout collaborations include ‘Till I Die’ featuring Nigeria’s Spyro, ‘Lollipop’ with Afrobeat queen Yemi Alade, ‘I Don’t Care’ with South Africa’s Sho Madjozi and ‘Lullaby’ featuring Majeed.

Zuchu’s solo tracks, such as ‘Mama’ and ‘Nimechoka’, explore deeply personal and emotional themes, while the upbeat "Antenna" and ‘Makonzi’ are poised to dominate dance floors across the continent.

‘Mwizi’ highlight Zuchu’s ability to seamlessly blend traditional Swahili melodies with modern Afrobeat influences, making the album both innovative and culturally grounded.

Speaking about the album, Zuchu said, ‘Peace and Money’ is a celebration of African culture and unity through music. Each song reflects a piece of my journey, and I’m so excited to share it with my fans.”