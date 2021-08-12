Health sector players call for reduction of Covid treatment costs

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Health actors have urged the government to find ways to cut costs of treating the Covid-19 patients.

The call was made during the Covid-19 national dialogue that was organised by the Tanzania Health Summit under the chairmanship of Dr Chakou Halfani.

Bugando Hospital director general Fabian Massaga called on the government to step in and see how the costs could be taken down.

Dr Massaga said the cost for a single oxygen cylinder is not less than 40,000.

He said that a single patient could use up to 12 oxygen cylinders on a daily basis which means one could use up to Sh480, 000 a day.

The Bugando boss said as the pandemic bites, demand for oxygen cylinders remains high.

Before the pandemic, 100 oxygen cylinders were being used at Bugando, but now the number has reportedly gone up, he expounded without quantifying.

"Let's take precautions and if it happens we get Covid-19, let us hurry to hospital," he said.

Dr Harrison Chuwa of the Aghan University seemed to have been reading from the same script, calling for the government to provide financial support to the private hospitals.

This, he said, will lower operational cost and thus the costs of services.

“The government can support us either by exemption (tax exemption) or equipment,” said Dr Chuwa.

He said during the first wave, after first case in Tanzania was registered in March 2020, the costs for Personal protective equipment (PPEs) went high by nearly 10 times.

Dr Chuwa said the private insurance companies were not covering treatment for the Covid-19, thus the burden falling on patients.

"It is hard for an ordinary citizen to afford paying for Covid-19 treatment," he said, referring to the Sh480, 000 costs of oxygen cylinders per day.





Additional information by Ashura Ngwai