China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan

Security forces personnel stand guard as members of the media film from a coordoned area following a deadly explosion at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 7, 2026

By  REUTERS

Beijing. China condemned an attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government's efforts to "maintain national security and stability".

China is "deeply shocked" by Friday's attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its kind in Pakistan's capital in more than a decade.

