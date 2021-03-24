Chinese President Xi sends condolences over passing of Tanzanian President John Magufuli

BEIJING. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the passing of the country's President John Magufuli.

In his message, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences, and extended sincere sympathies to the Tanzanian government and people as well as President Magufuli's relatives.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli met with Chinese Ambassador Wang Ke and handed her a letter of sympathy to President Xi Jinping, in Dar es Salaam on 5 February 2020.

Calling him an outstanding leader of Tanzania, Xi said that President Magufuli had made positive contributions to promoting friendly cooperation between China and Tanzania and between China and Africa during his lifetime.

“Magufuli's death is a huge loss to the Tanzanian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend,” Xi said.

Noting that China cherishes the profound traditional friendship between China and Tanzania, Xi said that China is willing to work with the Tanzanian side to deepen their comprehensive cooperative partnership, so as to bring more benefits to both countries and their peoples.