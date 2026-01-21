Determined to seize Greenland, Trump faces chilly reception in Davos

Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, where he is expected to use the World Economic Forum to intensify his campaign to acquire Greenland, despite strong opposition from European leaders, a move that analysts say could further strain transatlantic relations.

Trump, marking the end of his first year in office this week, is likely to dominate discussions at the annual gathering, where global political and business leaders meet to debate economic and geopolitical trends.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Trump said he plans to hold discussions in Davos about Greenland, a Danish territory, expressing optimism that a deal could eventually be reached.

“I think we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we’re going to be very happy. But we need it for security purposes. We need it for national security,” he said.

When asked how far he would go to secure Greenland, Trump declined to give details, responding: “You’ll find out.”

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is strategically important as an Arctic security outpost against Russia and China. He has also warned of possible trade action against European countries that oppose his position.

Trump has recently pointed to his political actions in Latin America as evidence of his resolve, and has not ruled out the use of military force to pursue U.S. interests, noting that the United States already maintains a military base in Greenland.

Sources previously told Reuters that Trump’s interest in Greenland is partly driven by a desire to expand U.S. territory on a scale not seen since 1959, when Alaska and Hawaii became U.S. states.

NATO leaders have cautioned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could destabilise the alliance. Trump has also linked the issue to his frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

In an unusual diplomatic move, Trump released a private message from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which Macron questioned Trump’s stance on Greenland and urged him to join other G7 leaders in Paris after Davos — an invitation Trump declined.

Meanwhile, leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered to expand U.S. cooperation and presence on the island, but this has not satisfied Trump. On Tuesday, he posted an edited image on social media showing himself planting an American flag on the island, which has a population of about 57,000 people.

Trump to unveil housing plan

Beyond geopolitics, Trump is expected to use his keynote address in Davos to highlight the strength of the U.S. economy. The White House said he will announce a housing initiative that would allow Americans to use funds from their retirement savings accounts to help make down payments on homes.





A White House official said the president would outline measures aimed at reducing housing costs and promoting economic growth, while urging Europe and the United States to move away from policies blamed for economic stagnation.

Trump is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Switzerland, Poland and Egypt.

On Thursday, he is expected to preside over a ceremony for the Board of Peace, a body he established to support reconstruction efforts in Gaza amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The initiative has raised concerns among some observers, who fear it could overlap with roles traditionally played by the United Nations. Trump said he supports the UN but believes it has “never lived up to its potential”.