Explosions reported in Venezuela capital as pressure from US intensifies

Caracas. Explosions were reported across Venezuela’s capital early on Saturday, with aircraft noise, loud blasts and a column of smoke seen rising over parts of the city, witnesses said.

Power outages were reported in southern Caracas, near a major military base, although the exact cause and locations of the disturbances were not immediately clear.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show multiple explosions across the capital, though these could not be independently verified.

The developments come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States, with U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly signalling the possibility of land operations against the South American country.

President Trump has publicly urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step aside, saying earlier this week it would be “smart” for him to leave power. Reports have indicated that Washington has privately pressured Mr Maduro to flee the country.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States has in recent months carried out a significant military build-up in the region, including deploying an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets in the Caribbean.

Washington has also announced a blockade on Venezuelan oil exports, expanded sanctions, and conducted more than two dozen strikes on vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Last week, President Trump said U.S. forces had “hit” an area inside Venezuela where boats were allegedly being loaded with drugs, marking what is believed to be the first land operation since the pressure campaign began. He did not specify which agency carried out the strikes.