Former US president Bill Clinton tells Congress he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein crimes

Former US president Bill Clinton told American lawmakers on Friday that he saw nothing suspicious during the time he associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, as he gave closed-door testimony about their past relationship.

Mr Clinton appeared before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, marking the first time a current or former US president has been compelled to testify before Congress.

He said he would never have flown on Epstein’s private jet had he known about allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls and would have reported him to authorities.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Mr Clinton told the committee.

He added that Epstein had concealed his actions for years, saying that was the only reason many people, including himself, continued associating with him.

Millions of files released by the United States Department of Justice include photographs showing Mr Clinton with women whose identities were redacted. Lawmakers stressed that appearing in the documents does not in itself indicate wrongdoing, and neither Mr Clinton nor his wife has been accused of any crime linked to Epstein.

His wife, Hillary Clinton, testified a day earlier and said she did not recall ever meeting Epstein or having any knowledge of his offences.

The committee’s Republican chairman, James Comer, described Mr Clinton as cooperative during what he termed a cordial session. However, some of Mrs Clinton’s responses would be reviewed for possible inconsistencies.

Democrats on the panel argued that current US President Donald Trump should also be subpoenaed, citing his past social ties with Epstein, though Mr Comer said that would not happen.

Mr Trump later told reporters he felt sympathy for Mr Clinton but maintained that investigators had treated him more harshly.

Both Clintons had initially resisted subpoenas but agreed to testify to avoid possible contempt of Congress proceedings. They have accused Republicans of using the inquiry for political purposes.