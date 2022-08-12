Gunman who tried to breach FBI Ohio office killed in standoff

By AFP More by this Author

Washington. After the suspect raised a weapon towards the police, officers shot him and "he succumbed to his injuries at the scene," the spokesperson said.

NBC reported that the suspect, according to three people aiding law enforcement, could be seen in photos of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, but it was unclear whether he went inside.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday denounced threats made against the FBI following the raid on Trump's residence, calling them "deplorable and dangerous."

"Violence against law enforcement is not the answer no matter who you're upset with," Wray said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he had "personally approved" the search of Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, but was awaiting a court order to unseal the warrant before discussing the circumstances further.

US media outlets said it was related to the potential mishandling of classified documents sent to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House in January 2021.

