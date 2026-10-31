Hamas leader’s daughter denied Egyptian citizenship on security grounds

Cairo. Egypt has rejected an application for citizenship by Asmaa Ghazi Hamad, daughter of senior Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad, citing security grounds, according to a ministerial decree published in the country’s Official Gazette.

Ministerial Decree No. 1630 of 2026, published in Wednesday’s edition of the gazette, rejected the application by Asmaa, a Palestinian national born on June 2, 1989, who sought Egyptian citizenship through her mother, who holds Egyptian nationality.

The decision was based on Article 3(2) of Law No. 154 of 2004, which amended provisions of Egypt’s Nationality Law No. 26 of 1975.

The law allows people born to Egyptian mothers and foreign fathers before the 2004 amendment to apply for citizenship. However, it also gives the Interior Minister authority to reject applications on stated grounds within the legally prescribed period.

The rejection has raised questions because three of Asmaa’s siblings had previously obtained Egyptian citizenship through the same legal process.

A source close to the family described the decision as surprising, telling Egyptian independent news outlet Al Manassa that her siblings had encountered no similar obstacles.

The source said Asmaa was living in Egypt when she submitted her application before relocating to Qatar with her husband, who works in the education sector. The source also maintained that she had no known security concerns or criminal record.

The published decree, however, did not provide further details about the specific security concerns behind the rejection.

Previous rejection involving Hamas leader’s relatives

The decision recalls a similar move in 2013, when Egypt rejected citizenship applications by relatives of senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar on security grounds.

The applications involved his daughter, Huda, and two nephews, despite al-Zahar having previously obtained Egyptian citizenship through his Egyptian mother.

Egypt's approach to citizenship applications involving people connected to Hamas has attracted attention since the political changes that followed the removal of former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Who is Ghazi Hamad?

Ghazi Hamad is a senior Hamas political figure and member of the movement’s political bureau. He has also served as a spokesperson and held several administrative positions in Gaza.

His international profile grew during the war between Israel and Hamas, particularly through his involvement in indirect negotiations over ceasefire arrangements and prisoner exchanges.

Egypt has played a central role in mediation efforts involving Hamas and Israel, working alongside Qatar and the United States to negotiate ceasefire arrangements and address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.