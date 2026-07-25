Mavunde directs scanners to replace strip searches at Msasa Mine

Geita. Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde has instructed the Mbogwe resident mining officer to collaborate with mining licence holders at the Msasa mine in Runzewe West Ward, Bukombe District, to purchase modern scanner equipment to replace body searches that degrade miners' dignity.

Mr Mavunde issued these directives on Saturday, July 25, 2026, during a public meeting held in Uyovu Runzewe during his tour inspecting development projects executed in Geita Region, following a grievance raised by a local miner speaking on behalf of his colleagues.

The miner, who introduced himself as Mr Sebastian Aron, said upon emerging from pits, they face searches including private parts inspection, degrading their dignity and prompting calls for government intervention.

“You emerge from pits arriving at the gate to get searched; you're told to strip your gumboots and searched down to private parts, so I don’t understand these formulas they use when I have no pocket and am carrying nothing, yet you get searched whilst coming out exhausted,” he said.

Upon receiving the complaint, Mr Mavunde directed the resident mining officer to collaborate with mine leadership to install modern inspection systems that do not strip miners of their dignity.

Commercial frames under construction at the main bus stand, Katente ward, Ushirombo division, Bukombe district, as pictured during the inspection tour of Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde on Saturday, July 25, 2026. PHOTO | GEOFREY CHUWA

Furthermore, he urged miners to desist from mineral theft and follow employer procedures without breaching laws.

“Respect and decency must prevail during inspection exercises; let's not strip people of their dignity. RMO (Resident Mines Office), please supervise this, sit down, converse properly, and seek solutions,” he directed.

“Can't you sense things using scanners? Another method must be found rather than thrusting hands inside; set up equipment where sensors sound if someone carries a stone,” added Mr Mavunde.

The minister added further: “However, Mr Sebastian, you lot must also reduce tricks; that's the truth. You have many ways of departing with these items; someone can conceal a stone without any trouble and walk normally, so you too should reduce tricks.”

In another development, Mr Mavunde inspected the construction of a market and bus stand in Katente Ward, Ushirombo Division, Bukombe District, directing the contractor executing these projects to complete them on schedule according to the contract to unlock economic opportunities for citizens.