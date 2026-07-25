Uganda war veterans reveal four secret factors behind Tanzania’s victory

Retired Brigadier General Wilfred Mwakalambile stated that immediately following the war declaration, citizens spontaneously and voluntarily began contributing towards combat costs, making the conflict far lighter to bear.
Brig Gen (rtd) Mwakalambile, amongst the first soldiers to cross the Kagera River, admitted that without this popular support, the war might have been tough despite being fully prepared.
“When Mwalimu (Julius Nyerere) declared war while in Songea, my colleagues and I were picked up by aircraft in Zanzibar. Immediately, General Kiwelu (Tumainiel) ordered me to ensure commandos crossed to the other side so we could assess enemy strength, and I led my colleagues across,” said Brig Gen Mwakalambile.
He stated that commandos crossed to evaluate enemy capability, whereupon artillery commenced firing while the engineering squad advanced to tackle constructing the Kagera River Bridge, which had been destroyed.
“I urge youths to remain patriotic towards their nation and preserve this peace. Those in the military should receive adequate training for their country,” he said.
For her part, the first woman heading to war, Retired Brigadier General Mary Hiki, stated that despite the tactics they possessed, Tanzanians' morale especially inspired them.
Brig Gen (rtd) Hiki, who remained in Uganda after the war working as a State House communications officer, said credit belonged to citizen enthusiasm and contributions, while combatant discipline remained exceptionally high.
“I was the sole woman heading to the battlefield; however, it was decided I return due to prevailing conditions. But after capturing Uganda’s capital, Kampala, I was recalled to Uganda, remaining there long-term,” she said.
Like her fellow retiree, she emphasised the importance of modern training for defence forces to match contemporary requirements, while urging youths to answer the call to serve their country with zeal and discipline.