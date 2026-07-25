Uganda war veterans reveal four secret factors behind Tanzania’s victory

Dodoma. Heroes who fought in the 1978/79 Kagera War against Uganda have revealed four secret factors behind their victory, while commandos explained how they crossed the Kagera River without a bridge.

Among the factors enabling their victory were public enthusiasm, adequate military training, high soldierly discipline, and the generous patriotic spirit displayed by Tanzanian citizens.

The veterans revealed their secret to victory on Saturday, July 25, 2026, during Heroes' Day celebrations held at the Heroes' Grounds inside the Government City in Mtumba, Dodoma.

Retired Brigadier General Wilfred Mwakalambile stated that immediately following the war declaration, citizens spontaneously and voluntarily began contributing towards combat costs, making the conflict far lighter to bear.

Brig Gen (rtd) Mwakalambile, amongst the first soldiers to cross the Kagera River, admitted that without this popular support, the war might have been tough despite being fully prepared.

“When Mwalimu (Julius Nyerere) declared war while in Songea, my colleagues and I were picked up by aircraft in Zanzibar. Immediately, General Kiwelu (Tumainiel) ordered me to ensure commandos crossed to the other side so we could assess enemy strength, and I led my colleagues across,” said Brig Gen Mwakalambile.

He stated that commandos crossed to evaluate enemy capability, whereupon artillery commenced firing while the engineering squad advanced to tackle constructing the Kagera River Bridge, which had been destroyed.

“I urge youths to remain patriotic towards their nation and preserve this peace. Those in the military should receive adequate training for their country,” he said.

For her part, the first woman heading to war, Retired Brigadier General Mary Hiki, stated that despite the tactics they possessed, Tanzanians' morale especially inspired them.

Retired Brigadier General Wilfred Mwakalambile, amongst the first commandos to cross the Kagera River without a bridge during the Kagera War, speaks on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Dodoma, during the 2026 Heroes' Day celebrations. PHOTO | HABEL CHIDAWALI

Brig Gen (rtd) Hiki, who remained in Uganda after the war working as a State House communications officer, said credit belonged to citizen enthusiasm and contributions, while combatant discipline remained exceptionally high.

“I was the sole woman heading to the battlefield; however, it was decided I return due to prevailing conditions. But after capturing Uganda’s capital, Kampala, I was recalled to Uganda, remaining there long-term,” she said.