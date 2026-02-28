Iran retaliates after Israel, US launch attacks

Washington. The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to the U.S. and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

Tehran responded by launching missiles at Israel. Explosions also rang out in nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries, which said they had intercepted missiles from Iran after Tehran warned it would strike the region if it was attacked.

The first wave of strikes in what the Pentagon named "OPERATION EPIC FURY" mainly targeted Iranian officials, a source familiar with the matter said.

An Israeli official said Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted but the result of the strikes was not clear. A source with knowledge of the matter had earlier told Reuters that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

An Iranian source close to the establishment said several senior commanders in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and political officials had been killed. Forty people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school, state media said. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

Hopes dim for diplomatic solution to nuclear dispute

The renewed confrontation between Iran and its long-time foes dimmed hopes of a diplomatic solution to Tehran's nuclear dispute with the West. The latest indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran this week failed to produce a breakthrough.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said all U.S. bases and interests in the region were within Iran's reach and that the retaliation would continue until "the enemy is decisively defeated".

Iran's foreign minister told counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq that Tehran would use all its defensive and military capabilities to defend itself.

Loud booms sounded in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, an oil producer and U.S. ally. Fighter jets flew around the Yas Island area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon and blasts were heard in the country's business capital Dubai.

Bahrain said the service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet had been subjected to a missile attack. Video footage from witnesses in Bahrain showed a thick grey plume of smoke rising from near the small island state's coastline as sirens wailed.

Fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar said it had downed all missiles targeting the country and that it had a right to respond. Sirens were later heard in its capital Doha.

Explosions were heard near Iran's Kharg Island. Iran exports 90 percent of its crude oil via Kharg, for shipping through the narrow Strait of Hormuz.

Global airlines cancelled flights across the Middle East and the attacks raised the prospect of oil prices rising.

"If we don’t see signs of de-escalation over the weekend, risk premiums could still drive Brent (crude) up by $10–$20/bbl (a barrel) on Monday," said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.

Trump cites 1979 hostage crisis

In a video message published on social media, Trump cited Washington's decades-old dispute with Iran, including the seizure of the 1979 U.S. embassy in Tehran, when students held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, as well as a range of other attacks the U.S. has blamed on Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution brought the clerics to power.

He urged Iranians to stay sheltered because "bombs will be dropping everywhere". But he also added: "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint U.S.-Israeli attack "will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands" and " remove the yoke of tyranny". Defence Minister Israel Katz called it a pre-emptive strike to remove threats to Israel.

The scope of the U.S. air and sea operations was not immediately clear. The campaign is expected to last for multiple days, a U.S. official said.

In Tehran, witnesses said people were rushing to banks to withdraw cash. Long queues formed at gas stations across cities. Many also worried about a potential internet blackout that would cut off communication with their families abroad.

“We are being killed by the regime and by Israel. We are the victims of this regime’s hostile policies,” said Maryam, 54, a housewife in Tehran, as she headed to northern Iran with her family.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike at a primary school for girls southern Iran, where Iranian state media reported 40 deaths.

Iraq's Iran-aligned armed group Kataib Hezbollah said it would soon attack U.S. bases in the region.

US military buildup

Trump had built up a vast U.S. military presence in the region to try to force Tehran to make concessions in the nuclear talks. He said the "massive" operation was intended to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. and Iran renewed negotiations in February on the nuclear dispute. Iran, which denies seeking atomic bombs, said it was prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions but ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

Iran's ballistic missile programme has been a significant sticking point, with Trump saying Tehran was developing long-range missiles that threaten the U.S.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said.

The attacks follows a 12-day air war last June between Israel and Iran and repeated U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.