Iran verifies at least 5,000 deaths in nationwide protests

Tehran. An Iranian official has said authorities have verified that at least 5,000 people were killed during recent protests across the country, including about 500 members of the security forces.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, blamed what he described as “terrorists and armed rioters” for killing civilians.

He said some of the deadliest clashes occurred in Iran’s Kurdish regions in the northwest, where separatist groups have been active and where past unrest has often turned violent.

“The final toll is not expected to increase sharply,” the official said, adding that Israel and armed groups abroad had supported and equipped protesters.

Iranian authorities frequently accuse foreign powers, including Israel, of fuelling unrest. Israel and Iran are long-time rivals, and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran in June.

However, independent rights groups have reported lower figures. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Saturday that at least 3,308 people had been confirmed dead, with a further 4,382 cases under review. The group also reported more than 24,000 arrests.

Another rights organisation, the Norway-based Kurdish group Hengaw, said heavy security deployments were reported in Kurdish areas during protests in late December.