Iran verifies at least 5,000 deaths in nationwide protests

“The final toll is not expected to increase sharply,” the official said, adding that Israel and armed groups abroad had supported and equipped protesters.
Iranian authorities frequently accuse foreign powers, including Israel, of fuelling unrest. Israel and Iran are long-time rivals, and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran in June.
However, independent rights groups have reported lower figures. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Saturday that at least 3,308 people had been confirmed dead, with a further 4,382 cases under review. The group also reported more than 24,000 arrests.
Another rights organisation, the Norway-based Kurdish group Hengaw, said heavy security deployments were reported in Kurdish areas during protests in late December.
The protests were triggered by economic pressure and the sharp fall in the value of Iran’s currency, according to analysts and local reports.