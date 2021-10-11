Iraqi forces capture high-ranking IS leader wanted by US

By Agencies More by this Author

Baghdad. The Iraqi security forces have arrested Sami Jasim, a high-ranking Islamic State member who was the deputy of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday, a day after Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

The Prime Minister said that Sami Jasim, the in-charge of managing the terrorist organization's finances, had been captured in a 'complex external operation' outside the border.

"While our ISF (Iraqi Security Forces) heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS (Iraqi National Intelligence Service) colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi," PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi tweeted.

Iraq's Security Media Cell said Sami Jasim, who was the subject of a reward issued by the US government, was nabbed in 'one of the most difficult' cross border intelligence operations ever carried out by the Iraqi security forces, though it did not reveal the exact location where the arrest was made.

Top IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid conducted by the US Special Forces in Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in Oct, 2019.