Israel says it destroyed plane used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Khamenei

A woman holds on to a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Enghelab Square, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS 

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Dubai. The Israeli ​military said on ‌Monday it had destroyed a plane used ​by Iran's late ​Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ⁠at Tehran's Mehrabad ​airport overnight.

It said the ​aircraft had been used by senior Iranian officials ​and military figures ​to travel domestically and internationally ‌and ⁠coordinate with allied countries.

Mehrabad is one of Tehran's oldest airports, ​now ​serving ⁠domestic and regional flights. In addition ​to being ​the ⁠busiest civilian domestic airport, it is a ⁠dual-use ​facility housing ​air force assets.

Related

Latest

  1. African nations tiptoe around recruitment of citizens by Russian networks

  2. Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port

  3. Trump demands others help secure Strait of Hormuz, Japan and Australia say no plans to send ships

  4. Foreign and local stars heat up Premiership Golden Boot race

  5. BFT: Amateur boxers ready for Commonwealth Games

In the headlines

View All