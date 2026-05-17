Rural Tanzania gets digital boost in Sh29 billion towers project

Dodoma. The government has stepped up efforts to bridge Tanzania’s digital divide through a Sh29 billion project that will see the construction of 287 communication towers in underserved areas, connecting nearly three million people to reliable mobile and internet services.

Speaking in Dodoma at the weekend during a seminar for editors and journalists, the acting chief executive officer of Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), Mr Albert Richard, said the project forms part of the government’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation and expand communication access across the country.

Mr Richard said the project, launched on December 5, 2025, is being implemented under Phase 10 of the national rural communications expansion programme and is expected to be completed within 15 months.

He said the 287 towers will be constructed in 287 wards across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, targeting remote and commercially unattractive areas where private telecommunication firms have been reluctant to invest.

“The government, through UCSAF, continues to ensure communication services reach all citizens regardless of geographical location. This project is strategic in stimulating economic growth, improving access to social services, and supporting the vision of a digital Tanzania,” Mr Richard told participants.

According to data presented during the seminar, the project will directly benefit about 2.97 million residents living in 359 villages across 114 districts nationwide.

Regions expected to benefit include Mwanza, Rukwa, Manyara, Simiyu, Kagera, Dodoma, Kigoma, Singida, Mbeya, Mara, Morogoro, Tanga, and Zanzibar’s Unguja and Pemba islands.

Mwanza leads in projected beneficiaries, with 364,771 residents expected to gain access to improved communication services through the construction of 24 towers.

Rukwa follows with 250,387 beneficiaries and 15 towers, while Manyara will receive 16 towers serving about 199,122 people.

Under the implementation arrangement, Airtel Tanzania has been allocated 137 towers, Vodacom Tanzania 109 towers, while Yas Tanzania, through Honora Tanzania, will construct 37 towers. Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation has been assigned four towers.

The Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) acting chief executive officer, Mr Albert Richard, speaks during a seminar for editors and journalists held over the weekend in Dodoma. PHOTO| KATARE MBASHIRU

Mr Richard said the investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for citizens in both urban and rural areas through digital connectivity.

He noted that access to communication infrastructure has become increasingly important for education, healthcare, financial inclusion, trade, agriculture, and security.

“Reliable communication services are no longer a luxury. They are a critical driver of development and economic empowerment, especially for rural communities,” he said.

The seminar heard that Tanzania has already made notable progress in expanding rural connectivity through UCSAF-supported projects implemented over the years.

As of April 2026, the government, through UCSAF, had signed agreements with telecommunications service providers to deliver communication services in 2,293 wards covering 5,489 villages with a population exceeding 32.5 million people.

Of these, 1,979 wards covering 5,074 villages and serving more than 29.2 million residents are already receiving communication services through 2,151 completed towers.

Implementation remains ongoing in 301 wards, where an additional 301 towers are under construction to serve approximately 3.17 million people.

Mr Richard also revealed that a recently completed project involving 758 communication towers has already transformed the lives of about 8.5 million Tanzanians.

The project, officially launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on April 10, 2026, covered all 26 regions of Mainland Tanzania and involved the construction of towers in 1,400 villages across 688 wards.

Morogoro received the highest number of towers at 71, followed by Tabora and Coast regions with 50 towers each. Tanga received 43 towers, while Lindi got 42.

Mr Richard said the government is now shifting its focus from expanding voice communication coverage to strengthening broadband and internet connectivity in rural communities.

He said UCSAF has already upgraded 304 towers from 2G technology to 3G and 4G under the Tanzania Digital Project.

The upgraded towers include 148 operated by Yas, 69 by Vodacom, 55 by TTCL, and 32 by Airtel.

In addition, UCSAF is implementing another project involving the upgrade of 62 towers from 2G to 3G and 4G technologies to improve internet speed and support digital services in rural areas.

Mr Richard said enhanced internet access is expected to boost online learning, telemedicine, e-commerce, mobile financial services, and digital government services.

Beyond telecommunications infrastructure, UCSAF is also implementing projects aimed at strengthening digital access in education, broadcasting, and postal services.

The agency has invested in ICT equipment and laboratories for public schools, with 1,121 schools benefiting from the programme for Sh5.94 billion by June 2025.

Mr Richard said another initiative targets schools serving students with special needs, with UCSAF supplying assistive ICT devices such as braille machines, Orbit readers, embossers, and digital voice recorders to 22 schools nationwide.

The government has invested Sh1.84 billion in the programme and plans to support 10 more special needs schools during the 2025/26 financial year.

UCSAF has also continued supporting girls’ participation in technology through the annual Girls in ICT initiative, which has empowered 1,300 female students from public schools.

The agency is preparing to roll out Phase 11 of the strategic communications expansion project targeting key national infrastructure corridors, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) railway line, border areas, and national parks.

The project is expected to involve the construction of 280 communication towers after completion of procurement processes currently underway through the National e-Procurement System of Tanzania (NeST).