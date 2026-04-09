Kremlin says Russia has right to defend itself from 'piracy' after report of warship escort near UK

Moscow. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had the right to defend itself ​from what it called piracy after Britain's Telegraph ‌newspaper reported that a Russian navy frigate had escorted UK‑sanctioned tankers through the English Channel.

A Russian navy frigate, ​the Admiral Grigorovich, had escorted two UK‑sanctioned ​oil tankers, the Russian‑flagged Universal and the ⁠Cameroon‑flagged Enigma, through the English Channel, the ​Telegraph reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the media ​report, said that Moscow had seen repeated cases of what he described as piracy in international waters and that ​Russia would act to ensure the safety ​of its own shipping.

"Over the past few months, we have ‌witnessed ⁠repeated incidents of piracy in international waters. These incidents of piracy have, among other things, harmed the economic interests of the Russian Federation," Peskov ​told reporters.

"The Russian ​Federation considers ⁠itself entitled to, and will certainly take, measures to protect its interests."