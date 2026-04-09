Ex-Malawi president officially kicks off Commonwealth mission in Dar es Salaam

The visit marks the start of what officials describe as a diplomatic mission aimed at fostering dialogue and easing political tensions following Tanzania’s October 29, 2025 General Election.
Dr Chakwera’s appointment was announced by the Commonwealth in November 2025 as part of its “Good Offices” framework, which allows the organisation to facilitate dialogue and conflict prevention among member states.
According to the Commonwealth Secretariat, the envoy is expected to engage a broad range of stakeholders during his visit, including government officials, political party leaders, civil society organisations, religious leaders and members of the diplomatic community.
The consultations are intended to help lay the groundwork for an inclusive national dialogue focusing on reconciliation, governance reforms and long-term political stability.
Announcing the appointment, Ms Botchwey expressed confidence in Dr Chakwera’s ability to support dialogue among stakeholders.
“Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s experience and leadership will be important in supporting constructive dialogue among all stakeholders, and I am confident it will contribute to peace and stability for the people of Tanzania,” she said at the time.
Dr Chakwera also welcomed the appointment, saying he accepted the role with “deep humility”.
“As an African from a neighbouring country who has followed developments in Tanzania closely, I am honoured to serve in this capacity,” he said in an earlier statement.
During the visit, the envoy is expected to hold consultations with various stakeholders as part of efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue and supporting a peaceful and inclusive political process.