Ex-Malawi president officially kicks off Commonwealth mission in Dar es Salaam

The former President of Malawi and Special Envoy of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Lazarus Chakwera, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, in Dar es Salaam on April 9, 2026.

The meeting was held to welcome him to Tanzania and marked the start of his programme of engagements with various stakeholders, including a meeting with a government delegation on the same day at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.