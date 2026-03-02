Kuwait mistakenly shoots down US jets as Middle East conflict escalates

Kuwait’s air defence systems accidentally shot down three fighter jets belonging to the United States during an Iranian aerial assault on Monday, the US military has confirmed.

The aircraft, identified as F-15E Strike Eagles, were brought down amid ongoing attacks involving Iranian planes, missiles and drones. All six crew members ejected safely and were later rescued. Authorities said they were in stable condition.

Witness Ahmed al-Asar said loud explosions were heard as one jet fell from the sky in flames. He and others rushed to the scene, where they saw an airman parachuting down. He initially believed the pilot was Iranian, before realising he was American.

Iranian state television claimed one of the crashed aircraft had been targeted by Iran, but offered no further details.

According to United States Central Command, the jets were mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defences while the country was supporting US combat operations linked to Iran. Kuwait has acknowledged the error and pledged cooperation.