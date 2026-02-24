Mexico assures safety guarantees for 2026 World Cup despite cartel unrest

Mexico City. Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum has said there are “all the guarantees” for security ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent cartel-related violence in parts of the country.

Her remarks follow the capture and death of Mexico’s most-wanted cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, which triggered roadblocks, arson attacks and clashes with security forces, particularly in Jalisco.

Asked whether the tournament would pose risks to visiting fans, Sheinbaum said there was “no risk”. Matches are scheduled in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

FIFA said it was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with authorities, adding it would follow government guidance aimed at maintaining public safety and restoring normal life.

Local leagues postponed some fixtures after coordinated attacks broke out across the country following the operation against Oseguera.

Sheinbaum said conditions were gradually returning to normal, although several new roadblocks were reported overnight, with security forces deployed to protect communities.

The president said her administration would maintain its focus on peace and tackling the root causes of violence rather than escalating conflict.