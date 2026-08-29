Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Oslo. Norwegians gathered on Saturday to pay their respects to King Harald outside the royal palace, where he is lying in state, with many mourners remembering his spirit of inclusiveness and tolerance.

Europe’s oldest monarch, who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved father to become a reformer during more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday aged 89.

Late on Friday, crowds lined the streets of Oslo in pouring rain to watch the funeral cortege as it travelled from Oslo University Hospital, where the King died, to the royal palace.

Mourners will be able to pay their respects before his coffin inside the royal chapel. The coffin is draped in purple and adorned with the family wreath, while the crown, sword, sceptre and orb, symbols of the monarchy, are placed on top.

The date of the funeral has not yet been announced.

Flags were flown at half-mast across the country, while portraits of the late King in ceremonial uniform appeared at bus stops, metro stations, shops, offices and public buildings.

Tolerance and inclusivity

Many mourners praised Harald’s spirit of inclusiveness, recalling a speech he delivered in 2016 that went viral worldwide.

In the speech, he spoke of a Norway that included people of different backgrounds, beliefs and sexual orientations.

“It embodies the way he felt about people and the way he wanted us Norwegians to feel about each other,” said Mari Eidsvaag, 32, a mourner outside the palace.

As Norway mourned Harald, the transition to a new reign began immediately.

His 53-year-old son, Haakon, became king the moment his father died and is expected to retain the name King Haakon VIII.